Consultation on Kettering town centre flats to finish tomorrow
The consultation ends tomorrow
Another part of old Kettering could be demolished to make way for flats with full planning permission being applied for by a developer.
Redevelopment of Ebenezer Place would see the demolition of existing buildings to replace them with 12 apartments.
The application NK/2022/0525 has been submitted to North Northants Council (NNC) for three one-bed apartments, six two-bed apartments and three three-bed apartments with parking and access at 6 Ebenezer Place, Kettering.
Part of the Ebenezer Place site is located within the Kettering Conservation Area, including a two-storey former leatherworks factory and MOT garage.
Documents on behalf of the applicant – executors of DH Bosworth – said: “ The proposed development will provide a visual improvement to this area of
the Kettering Conservation Area and bring back into use an underutilised site.
“The site is located within a highly sustainable location within a walkable distance to the bus interchange, Kettering railway station and a large variety
of service/amenities and job opportunities.”
Irregular in shape and accessed via Silver Street, the plot is approximately 1,200 sq m and backs onto the notorious Job’s Yard development.
Planning permission was granted on appeal for a four-storey apartment building. After an extra floor and roof space were added, building inspectors cordoned off the site – including parts of Ebenezer Place – for public safety concerns.
The proposed development was subject to a pre-application advice request to NNC in February 2022 when a senior planning officer said: “It is likely that an application for the proposal would receive a recommendation for approval.”
Residents and neighbours have until tomorrow (Friday, November, 4) to respond to the consultation.