Another part of old Kettering could be demolished to make way for flats with full planning permission being applied for by a developer.

Redevelopment of Ebenezer Place would see the demolition of existing buildings to replace them with 12 apartments.

The application NK/2022/0525 has been submitted to North Northants Council (NNC) for three one-bed apartments, six two-bed apartments and three three-bed apartments with parking and access at 6 Ebenezer Place, Kettering.

6, Ebenezer Place, Kettering

Part of the Ebenezer Place site is located within the Kettering Conservation Area, including a two-storey former leatherworks factory and MOT garage.

Documents on behalf of the applicant – executors of DH Bosworth – said: “ The proposed development will provide a visual improvement to this area of

the Kettering Conservation Area and bring back into use an underutilised site.

“The site is located within a highly sustainable location within a walkable distance to the bus interchange, Kettering railway station and a large variety

How the apartments would look

of service/amenities and job opportunities.”

Irregular in shape and accessed via Silver Street, the plot is approximately 1,200 sq m and backs onto the notorious Job’s Yard development.

Planning permission was granted on appeal for a four-storey apartment building. After an extra floor and roof space were added, building inspectors cordoned off the site – including parts of Ebenezer Place – for public safety concerns.

Ebenezer Place - Building A is currently a shop, Building B is a successful MOT garage - both within the Kettering Town Centre Conservation Area and Building C backs on to the Prince of Wales pub in Job's Yard

The proposed development was subject to a pre-application advice request to NNC in February 2022 when a senior planning officer said: “It is likely that an application for the proposal would receive a recommendation for approval.”

Residents and neighbours have until tomorrow (Friday, November, 4) to respond to the consultation.

