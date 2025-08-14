Construction of new Rushden ramp making 'steady progress' as North Northamptonshire Highways gives update

A ramp connecting the Greenway in Rushden to Washbrook Road has been under construction since May this year, and now an update has been given as to its progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped that the ramp will provide pedestrians with a safe route down from Washbrook Road at Midland Road to the Greenway, giving greater access to and from the Greenway and significantly reducing commuting time to and from the town centre.

A North Northamptonshire Highways spokesman said: “Pedestrian marshals are in place during plant movements and deliveries to keep everyone safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Engagement with local residents has been positive throughout.

Work began on the new ramp in May

“Despite increased footfall due to school summer holidays, the site remains well-managed and secure.

“We’re proud of how the project is shaping up – and grateful for your continued support.”

The money required to build the ramp was approved in December 2024 with the council receiving Section 106 funding, however work on the project was delayed ‘due to escalating costs in the construction industry.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that work is ongoing, once it is completed it is estimated the ramp will mean approximately 600 more households within a five-minute walk will be able to directly use the Greenway to reach Rushden High Street.