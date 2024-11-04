'Confused' driver in 90s drove at least six miles on the wrong side of the A14

A man who drove the wrong way down the A14 has been stopped by Northants Police after a frantic operation to stop any collisions.

It is believed the driver got on to the westbound carriageway at Junction 9 but travelled eastbound towards Rothwell on Saturday, November 2 at about 8.45pm.

Emergency services were alerted by numerous motorists in what they described as a 'scary’ incident.

At least three police patrol cars were seen trying to prevent on-coming traffic from colliding with the car.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received multiple calls shortly before 8.45pm on Saturday (November 2), reporting that a white car was travelling west along the eastbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 9 and 7.

“Shortly before 9pm, officers stopped the vehicle at junction 7, near Rothwell. The driver - a man in his 90s - appeared to be in a confused state and was taken home by local response officers. The DVLA have been informed of the incident.”