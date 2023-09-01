News you can trust since 1897
'Concert in the Park' comes to Wellingborough as part of the Nene Valley Festival next weekend

Fingers crossed the weather holds up!
By William Carter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read

The people of Wellingborough will have the opportunity to enjoy live music and admire vintage cars on September 10 with ‘Concert in the Park’ taking place in Bassetts Close Park.

The Corby Silver Band and vocalist Jennah will entertain an audience from 1pm until 3.30pm.

Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Valerie Anslow, said: “This event is sure to bring a smile to your face, as it will mine.

Concert in the Park comes to Bassetts Court on September 10Concert in the Park comes to Bassetts Court on September 10
Concert in the Park comes to Bassetts Court on September 10
"Bassetts Close is a Victorian park which is the ideal place for this event during Heritage Week, when we can imagine that a hundred years ago people were enjoying this open space, the music, and the wonderful avenue of copper beech trees.

"All we need is good weather to make it a perfect Sunday afternoon event."

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of Wellingborough Town Council, added: "We are lucky to have two wonderful bandstands in Wellingborough, and I’m delighted that we are able to continue the very popular open-air concerts with two excellent acts there."

Refreshments will be available and the event is free for everyone to attend.

Concert in the Park is one of many events happening in Northamptonshire as part of the Nene Valley Festival, an annual occurrence that uses a range of events that celebrate the natural and historic assets the county.

Other activities that are part of the festivities include a group dog walk at Stanwick Lakes on September 9 and the Northamptonshire Heritage Fair at Chester House Estate on September 10.

More information about the Nene Valley Festival can be found here.

