Concerns over Gretton Brook contamination creating dangerous conditions on road

Cllr Simon Rielly is taking up the cause on behalf of local residents and businesses

An overflowing stretch of water in Corby is creating dangerous driving conditions for motorists using the road that runs alongside it.

Locals have noticed repeated contamination with an oily substance of the Gretton Brook, which runs along the length of Gretton Brook Road opposite Rockingham Motor Speedway.

They say when the brook overflows, it spreads the contamination on to the road and creates a slick-effect.

North Northants Council shadow member for highways Cllr Simon Rielly, (Lab, Oaklely) has taken up the cause for people from Gretton who regularly use the busy carriageway following another accident this week.

He said: “There have been repeated incidents reported from the Gretton Brook that runs parallel to Gretton Brook Road in Corby. As a result, oily contaminated water has been running from the brook onto the road. This has caused several accidents and near misses witnessed over the last two years, one just recently where a pick up truck slid off the road. This has been reported several times to the local authority by Gretton Parish Council. Promises have been made to clear the brook over a year ago, but this issue has still not been addressed.

“The hedgerows have not been cut for years and several vehicles lose expensive side mirrors. Others drive in the middle of the road to prevent this happening .

“Flooding on roads can cause serious accidents and should be reported immediately. In certain circumstances, particularly in the interests of road safety, North Northants highways should carry out whatever necessary to restore the road condition and seek to recover costs from the offender if a third party is at fault.

“I have made contact with highways to make sure Gretton Brook and the road are cleared as quickly as possible and the road surface is checked for any potential hazards.”

Gretton parish councillor Rob Newby said: “Gretton Brook flows into the River Nene and It is an offence for anyone to allow pollution to flow into the brook. This brook is part of the River Welland which contributes to our main water systems.

"Any pollinates, solid or liquid matter deposited onto the road surface is going to put motorists at risk. Allowing spillages to happen can be potentially dangerous to motorists and pedestrians, and hazardous to the environment.

Local scrap metal dealer Chris Towell said: “I use this road regularly after the local authority gave permission for HGV’s to use it. Since the extension of the development on Priors Hall motorists use it as a rat run.

"On several occasions I have lost wing mirrors due to the over-hanging tress. The only other option is to travel in the middle of the road, this then puts motorists lives in dangerous. We were promised last year this area would be cut back and we are still waiting."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We last received a report of pollution in Gretton Brook, Corby on April 22. Our officers attended the site along with the local authority and established that the pollutant posed a minimal effect on water quality.

“We would urge anyone spotting signs of pollution to call our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060.”