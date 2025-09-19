Concerns over applications for three massive battery storage plants in rural Northamptonshire

Residents have spoken out over emerging plans for three huge battery storage plants near their rural village

Plans for an expanse of battery storage sites near a small village are drawing closer to a decision, despite residents’ worries that their ancient valley could go up in flames.

In one corner of Northamptonshire, locals are fighting against bids for three battery energy storage systems (BESS) sites on open countryside, less than a kilometer away from their homes.

The companies, Elmya, Regener8 and Aura Power, want to build nearly 1,000 battery storage containers across 36 hectares of farmland in the Jordan Valley, near Braybrooke.

From left to right - Cllr Bill McElhinney, Paul Hitchcock and Martyn Noble. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

BES systems are a way to store excess energy from renewable sources and release it when a top-up is needed back into the power grid. If all three sites are approved by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), applicants say the schemes would provide grid stability for hundreds of thousands of homes.

According to the parish council, one of the biggest worries is the potential fire risks because of the lithium batteries, which could cause an explosion when overheated.

Paul Hitchcock, Chair of Braybrooke Parish Council, shared concerns that fire engines would not be able to reach the site quickly enough due to its rural location, and the knock-on effect of toxic chemicals spewing out from the metal boxes and leeching into the river.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “My great fear is in 40 years time you could well have over one thousand units of lithium sitting in the countryside. It’s the worst location you can have.

From left to right - Jim Hakewill, Martyn Noble, Paul Hitchcock and Bill McElhinney. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“This is a rural community, it’s a patchwork of so much going on and these things are going to start taking those apart. We want people to enjoy the Jordan Valley- it won’t happen if this takes place.”

Developers say the BESS would enable energy to be used more flexibly and help to decarbonise the energy system. They admit there have been instances of fire at BESS sites, but say that occurrences are rare and add that locals “should be reassured that the BESS will be safe for the entirety of its operation”.

However, fire safety is not the only concern posed by residents. Martyn Noble, who has been living in Braybrooke for 35 years, said the community feels “overwhelmed” being hit with the “vandalistic industrialisation” of the major applications.

“There’s a reason why you move rurally and it’s not to see three industrialised sites on your doorstep,” he said.

Three proposed BESS sites near Braybrooke. (blue= Regener8, pink - Aura Power, orange= Elmya)

“There’s a big question which is why here? Where’s the logic? Why are you industrialising a very pretty landscape when you have got other brownfield sites closer to a connection spot?”

Local business owner, Ian Colledge, has also raised fears about how it will affect his plant nursery, ‘The Plant Man’, which is just 165m away from the closest BESS site.

He told the LDRS: “If these developments go ahead and there’s road disruption, every day we will suffer.

“We’ve spent nearly 25 years building [the plant nursery] literally from nothing to a really lovely little business which helps employ local people and is really popular with the local community.

Ian Colledge, who started The Plant Man business in Braybrooke. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“If the top or the bottom of the road is blocked it means we can’t make any money because nobody gets here. That would be enough to finish the business.”

North Northamptonshire Cllr Bill McElhinney has said he has already raised the BESS applications with the authority’s planning department and asked for all three sites to be considered together.

“One would be bad, but three would be an absolute catastrophe,” he warned, “This should be automatically rejected.

“There would be complete gridlock in Braybrooke through a medieval bridge and a single track road.

“It would change the village totally, you might as well change its name to ‘BESS-brooke’ rather than Braybrooke.”

Local resident and NNC Cllr Jim Hakewill also called the placement of the sites “random”, adding that the Government needs to get a grip on a policy for BESS locations and a strategy as to where they’ll be based.

Ian Colledge, who started The Plant Man business in Braybrooke. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

A spokesperson for Aura Power said their site had been chosen “thoughtfully”, with it being the furthest from the village and directly adjacent to the existing substation. It also said construction traffic would be managed to minimise disruption to the village.

They continued: “Battery storage systems are inherently safe and are designed with multiple layers of protection and fire safety measures. The fire service will be consulted as part of the application process, and an emergency response plan will be agreed upon.

“Battery storage is vital for the UK’s energy future, supporting renewable power and maintaining grid stability.”

Regener8 and Elmya have been contacted for comment.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We expect the design and installation of the Battery Energy Storage Sites (BESS) to meet guidance published by the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and Grid Scale Battery Energy Storage System planning.

“National operational guidance is there to help fire and rescue services prepare, train, and respond to potential emergencies, which includes BESS.

“Though fires at BESS sites present different risks, and require planning for firefighting intervention, some elements are common across all fires. When required, the fire service will work with partner agencies, such as the Environment Agency and local authority. “

The deadline to submit comments on the Elmya and Regener8 planning applications is Monday, September 22.

