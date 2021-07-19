Concerns growing over Corby 16-year-old missing from home since Thursday

Police plea to call 101 if you have seen Matas or know where he could be

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 19th July 2021, 7:51 am
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 7:54 am

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old Corby boy who went missing on Thursday (July 16).

Matas Sukaitis was last seen at his home in the town.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Matas' welfare. If anyone has seen Matas or knows where he could be please call 101."

