Concerns growing over Corby 16-year-old missing from home since Thursday
Police plea to call 101 if you have seen Matas or know where he could be
Monday, 19th July 2021, 7:51 am
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 7:54 am
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old Corby boy who went missing on Thursday (July 16).
Matas Sukaitis was last seen at his home in the town.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Matas' welfare. If anyone has seen Matas or knows where he could be please call 101."