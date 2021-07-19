Concerns growing over Corby 16-year-old missing from home since Thursday

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old Corby boy who went missing on Thursday (July 16).

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Matas Sukaitis was last seen at his home in the town.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Matas' welfare. If anyone has seen Matas or knows where he could be please call 101."