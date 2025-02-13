Concerns have been raised for the welfare of three men armed with weapons seen running towards allotments close to Spring Rise and Whiteford Drive in Kettering.

Residents reported an altercation between ‘three males with weapons’ seen running towards the South End Allotments.

Officers attended the scene, shortly before 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 12) but they couldn’t find the men.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Detectives are concerned for the welfare of the males and are appealing for them to get in touch as a matter of urgency so they can ascertain their well-being.

Whiteford Drive with the South End Allotments, Kettering/Google

“Detectives investigating an incident in Whitford Drive, Kettering, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident or who may have captured it on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000086227 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”