Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A key report details how local leaders could work more closely with other councils around the region.

The report, that will go before North Northamptonshire Council on Thursday, details options for how the authority could increase decision-making powers for a regional board.

The Government has made no secret of its support for combined authorities – groups of two or more councils that take powers from central Government into regional hands. Such arrangements are already in place in ten areas including Liverpool, Manchester and Tees Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the recommended option is not currently to form a combined authority, the council is being urged to become part of the South Midlands Authorities’ Joint Committee, one step below a combined authority.

North Northamptonshire Council could work more closely with others across the region. Image: National World

North Northamptonshire Council is already part of the Central Area for Growth Board along with five other councils: Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes and West Northamptonshire.

The CAGB involves the leaders of all participating councils but does not have executive decision-making powers.

However, discussions have started on different options for the future of the CAGB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its board meeting last month the council leaders collectively expressed a preference for a ‘joint committee model’ to be developed which would have decision-making powers.

A report led by NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers will inform the council of initial discussions on joint working between the South Midlands Authorities. It will seek council approval on the establishment of a South Midlands Authorities’ Joint Committee.

The council is recommended to progress formalisation the joint committee which would see individual authorities maintain control over issues affecting their area but would provide the growth board with the ability to act on their behalf with regards to some issues.

Decision making would be by simple majority voting under a joint committee option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint committee option provides a structure under which devolution of additional powers could be sought from the government.

Approval of the plan at Thursday’s council meeting could authorise the leader, in consultation with the deputy chief executive, to submit an expression of interest to government for greater devolution of powers and funding to the local level.

There are concerns devolution could take more away from local democracy, moving councillors away from the people who elect them.

One of the county’s longest serving and most experienced councillors, Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind, Rothwell and Mawsley) has sat on a number of regional committees . He said: "My own concern about all of this is: devolution from government takes away local democracy even further from the people we represent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The success of such entities depends entirely on the quality of the leadership of the individual authorities joining together.

“It just concerns me that we are constantly moving councillors further away from the people who elect us.

“One of the perceived failings of the county council [Northamptonshire County Council] was a lack of taking note of scrutiny. Reading this report it's clear that no scrutiny of the decision councillors are expected to make has taken place.

“A full and thorough scrutiny of the implications for local people and businesses should have taken place months ago when this was first being discussed. Wider scrutiny is clearly not welcome, or invited, by the political leadership at NNC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council was quoted in a BBC article at the end of July talking about the ‘The new South Midlands Authorities group’ as if it were already a done deal.

He said: “We're proud to be leading the way and delivering for our businesses." and added: “We cannot be complacent, and this partnership shows our collective motivation to boost the region's economic prospects, improve skills and support young people into work."

The proposed new entity has already employed a London PR firm to come up with branding for the new committee which can viewed here.

NNC’s report will be presented at the next full council meeting, this week (Thursday, August 29).

Further discussions are planned to take place on the creation of a Joint Committee at the next CAGB meeting on September 17.