Concern grows for girl missing from Rothwell

Amilah has been missing since last Tuesday

Amilah Talukdare, 17, was last seen in the Rothwell area at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Northamptonshire Police said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for Amilah Talukdare who has been missing for several days."

The force have shared an appeal on Twitter asking for retweets.

Police are increasingly concerned for Amilah

