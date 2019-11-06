Concern grows for girl missing from Rothwell
Police have said they are increasingly concerned for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 4:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 4:18 pm
Amilah Talukdare, 17, was last seen in the Rothwell area at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, October 29.
Northamptonshire Police said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for Amilah Talukdare who has been missing for several days."
The force have shared an appeal on Twitter asking for retweets.
Anyone with information about where Amilah might be should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.