Concern grows for girl missing from Rothwell

Police have said they are increasingly concerned for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week.

By Phoebe Radford
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 4:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 4:18 pm
Amilah has been missing since last Tuesday

Amilah Talukdare, 17, was last seen in the Rothwell area at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Northamptonshire Police said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for Amilah Talukdare who has been missing for several days."

The force have shared an appeal on Twitter asking for retweets.

Police are increasingly concerned for Amilah

Anyone with information about where Amilah might be should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.