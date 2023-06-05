Members of the public have been asked to be on the lookout for a man from Corby who has been reported missing.

The 27-year-old, known as ‘Rene’, had last been seen at about 6.30am on Saturday, June 3, near Kettering General Hospital in Rothwell Road.

It is not known what clothes he was wearing.

Have you seen missing Corby man Rene?

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are appealing for help to find 27-year-old Rene who has been reported missing from the Kettering area.

“Unfortunately, at this stage we do not have a full description of Rene or what he was wearing.