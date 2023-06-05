News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Concern for welfare of Corby missing man last seen near Kettering General Hospital

He was last seen on June 3
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read

Members of the public have been asked to be on the lookout for a man from Corby who has been reported missing.

The 27-year-old, known as ‘Rene’, had last been seen at about 6.30am on Saturday, June 3, near Kettering General Hospital in Rothwell Road.

It is not known what clothes he was wearing.

Have you seen missing Corby man Rene?Have you seen missing Corby man Rene?
Have you seen missing Corby man Rene?
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are appealing for help to find 27-year-old Rene who has been reported missing from the Kettering area.

“Unfortunately, at this stage we do not have a full description of Rene or what he was wearing.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Rene or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPC1/1718/23.”

Related topics:Corby