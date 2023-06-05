Concern for welfare of Corby missing man last seen near Kettering General Hospital
Members of the public have been asked to be on the lookout for a man from Corby who has been reported missing.
The 27-year-old, known as ‘Rene’, had last been seen at about 6.30am on Saturday, June 3, near Kettering General Hospital in Rothwell Road.
It is not known what clothes he was wearing.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are appealing for help to find 27-year-old Rene who has been reported missing from the Kettering area.
“Unfortunately, at this stage we do not have a full description of Rene or what he was wearing.
“Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Rene or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPC1/1718/23.”