Concern for man missing from near Kettering as police appeal for help tracing Andy

Concerns are growing for a man missing for a month from near Kettering, whose car was found at Thrapston’s A14 services.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We’re appealing for help to find 51-year-old Andy, who has been reported missing from the Barton Seagrave area after his family and friends have not heard from him since the end of March. “Andy is 5ft 9in and of a stocky build with short brown hair. Unfortunately, we do not know what clothing he was wearing at the time he went missing. However, his car was found at the Thrapston Services at the A14, A605 and A45 roundabout. “Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Andy at Thrapston Services at the end of March, or who may have offered someone fitting his description a lift. “Although, it has been a month since Andy was last in contacted with his family and friends, we would ask anyone who was travelling near Thrapston at the end of last month, and who may still have dash-cam footage, to please check it to see if they have captured Andy on it. “Anyone who has seen Andy, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPE1/1181/25. “Likewise, Andy if you are reading this – please contact us so we know that you are okay.”