An MP says he is ‘very concerned’ after a Kettering sheltered housing site was earmarked for possible closure.

Sarnia House, in Rockingham Road, could shut after a consultation on its future was launched by housing charity Abbeyfield, which runs it.

It’s understood that more than 20 elderly residents currently live at the site, which also has a team of support staff and has been described as a ‘special place’.

Sarnia House, Kettering

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone, who visited Sarnia House for cake and karaoke last year, said he hopes it does not close. But he added that, if it does, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) need to be ready to ensure that the transition for its residents to new accommodation is made as smooth as possible.

He said: "I am very concerned to learn of the potential closure of Sarnia House.

"I had a lovely visit there last year, met the wonderful residents and staff and was really impressed by the loving and caring atmosphere.

"It's clear that Sarnia House is a special place and I do hope it can be saved.”

Residents and their loved ones were informed of the potential closure during a meeting last month after Abbeyfield carried out a review of all of their homes.

A decision is yet to be made but it’s understood residents could be given three months’ notice at the end of July if it is confirmed that Sarnia House will close.

One relative of a Sarnia House resident, who did not want to be named, said: “We’re naturally concerned about the future of the residents and the home especially as some of the residents haven’t quite understood the severity of the matter.

“The closure of Sarnia House will have a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of the residents and will see additional stress to the families of their loved ones.”

A letter to Sarnia House’s residents, seen by the Northants Telegraph, said facilities at the site currently fall below the market standard that residents expect, but that because of space constraints and Abbeyfield’s hardship they couldn’t provide them there.

It also said that its age and layout means it would be unlikely to meet the minimum energy performance target for social housing properties, adding that the upgrade costs to make sure it did would be too great.

An Abbeyfield spokesman said: “As a responsible housing and care provider, we conduct periodic reviews of all of our homes to make sure they remain suitable for residents.

"We recently completed the latest review of all of our homes as part of making a clear plan for the future of the organisation and each of our homes. These reviews considered how our properties can keep pace with the changing needs, tastes and expectations of older people, the investment required to bring them up to modern standards and whether they are able to meet new regulatory and energy efficiency requirements. We also needed to reflect how the past few difficult years have impacted the organisation’s finances, particularly the impact of the Covid pandemic, the huge increase in energy prices, rising inflation and rapidly increasing operating costs.

“Having fully considered the findings of this review, it is with regret that we have made the difficult decision to begin consulting on the future of Sarnia House. Everybody taking part in the consultation process will have the opportunity to share their thoughts, ideas and any proposals they may have before a final decision is made.

“We fully acknowledge the impact that this consultation, and any potential outcomes, will have on our residents and staff in particular, and we will be doing everything we can to support and assist them through this difficult process.”

Cllr Helen Harrison, NNC’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, said: “Abbeyfield, the owners of Sarnia House, have launched a consultation regarding the accommodation and the council's officers will engage with them as part of the consultation process.

