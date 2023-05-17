News you can trust since 1897
Competition will see kids design new Wicksteed Park playground equipment - here's how your child can enter

An amazing opportunity for budding young designers

By Sam Wildman
Published 17th May 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

A competition has been launched for children to design a new piece of playground equipment at Wicksteed Park.

Youngsters aged 11 or under have been invited to submit their creations, with the winning entry then manufactured and installed for everyone to enjoy.

The winner will be chosen by a panel from Wicksteed Park, North Northamptonshire Council and Wicksteed Leisure, who will make the chosen design.

Wicksteed ParkWicksteed Park
Designs can be submitted in either a 2D format or an image of a 3D model.

The deadline for entries is Monday, June 5, and the winner will be announced on June 27.

The Kettering park’s head of marketing Megan Wright said the play area has been an integral part of the visitor experience since it first opened more than a century ago.

She said: “We’re hoping this competition will continue that rich tradition and bring it right up to date.

"The aim is to discover some budding young designers and encourage them to celebrate the importance of play for today’s children.”

To enter the competition go to wicksteedpark.org/events/playground-design-competition or email [email protected]

