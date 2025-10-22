Competition gives local children the chance to design Rushden mayor's official Christmas card
With a theme of ‘Christmas in Rushden’, entries must be no larger than A4, with the winning design being used as the mayor’s official Christmas card and the winner also receiving a ‘personal prize.’
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “The mayor of Rushden is delighted to invite primary school pupils across the town to take part in the mayor’s Christmas card competition 2025.
“This exciting event gives children the chance to showcase their creativity, with the winning design being chosen as the mayor’s official Christmas card.”
The winning school will receive book vouchers for their library.
The contest is open to all Rushden primary school children and the deadline for entries is October 31.
Scanned or digital artwork submissions can be sent via email to [email protected], and physical entries can be sent or handed in to Rushden Hall in Hall Park.