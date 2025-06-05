Competition for art installation at Wellingborough's Station Island development could win you £20,000

Designs are being sought for a new art installation at Wellingborough’s Station Island development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fourth year, the Blunden Prize, in partnership with the Henry Moore Institute, is looking for artists to desing a new art installation for Station Island, a 128-home affordable housing scheme in Wellingborough.

Work started on the Station Island project in September 2023 and is scheduled for completion by July 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition invites entries from all disciplines, including interactive or integrated architectural pieces of artwork, sculpture and murals, and offers artists the chance to work with the local community to produce designs that can be displayed at one of Stonewater's developments.

Designs are being sought for an art installation at the Station Island development in Wellingborough

This year’s winner will receive a cash prize of £20,000, a minimum budget of £30,000 for the Station Island commission, as well as two other commissions at Stonewater sites elsewhere in England.

Two runners-up will receive a commission to curate a piece of public art to go on display at a Stonewater development.

This year’s theme of ‘Sustainable Art: Shaping Our Shared Spaces’ will highlight the importance of sustainable artwork, aligning with energy-efficiency measures on the Station Island site as well as Stonewater’s focus on investment in retrofitting existing homes and sustainable construction methods in new developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Station Island development in Wellingborough

Jonathan Layzell, chief growth and development officer at Stonewater, said: “This year marks a decade of Stonewater creating homes and communities where people can thrive, and the Blunden Prize is a perfect example of how we continue to evolve that mission.

“Public art plays a powerful role in shaping the identity of new communities, and by focusing on sustainability, we’re also encouraging artists to respond to the environmental challenges we’re facing.

"We’re excited to see how this year’s entries reflect not just creativity, but collaboration with local people, local history and the future of the places we build.”

Each year, Blunden Prize winners are asked to involve the local community through workshops and engaging initiatives, as well as reflecting the local history or interest of the areas and communities they are displayed within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s winning entry, ‘Helix’, an eight-metre-long sculpture with seating space for customers to meet and relax, created by sculptor Jim Bond, was inspired by the industrial history of Coventry, where the work will ultimately be installed.

The competition deadline is midday on Friday, July 18.

What is the Station Island development in Wellingborough?

Stonewater is developing Station Island in Wellingborough, an affordable housing project forming part of the broader Stanton Cross regeneration initiative.

The development aims to deliver 128 new homes, addressing the demand for affordable housing in the area.

Located in Roundhouse Way, Station Island is being developed in partnership with Countryside Partnerships.

The housing mix includes:

- 64 homes for social rent

- 11 homes for affordable rent

- 14 homes under the Rent to Buy scheme

- 39 homes available through Shared Ownership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The properties comprise of two, three and four-bedroom houses, as well as one and two-bedroom maisonettes and apartments.

To foster community engagement and a sense of place, a piece of public art will be installed on-site.

This initiative is part of Stonewater’s broader effort to incorporate public art into its developments, promoting community cohesion.

Station Island will serve as an important link between Wellingborough town centre and Stanton Cross, integrating residential, retail and employment opportunities.