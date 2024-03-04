Community rallies to search for devastated Desborough woman's missing dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A devastated woman whose dog went missing two weeks ago says the community efforts to help find her have been ‘overwhelming’.

Jo Bean has been desperately searching for her grey lurcher Rosie, who went to chase something while on a walk at Barford Meadows near Rushton on February 19 and didn’t return.

Since then she has been supported by charities and members of the community who have given up their time to help find Rosie, who has a metal plate in her leg from a broken leg and can’t sustain a run for long.

Jo, who lives in Desborough, said: “They really understand the pain that we are all going through. I do not even know half of the people that are out there helping us. It’s incredibly overwhelming.”

Rosie looks like a fluffy large whippet or a small wolfhound. A social media post about her disappearance has been shared 10,000 times and her plight has also been spoken about on BBC Radio Northampton.

Jo said she has had local charities come forward with drones, thermal drones, wildlife cameras and posters and she is working with a team of volunteers in a WhatsApp group organising different areas to search.

She has now walked 70 miles across muddy fields since Rosie’s disappearance to try and find her and has been out every day.

There was a possible sighting of Rosie last night but Jo said their worry is that someone may have taken her in and isn’t aware of their plight, or isn’t doing the right thing by contacting them.

Jo has appealed for help to find her dog who is ‘missed desperately’ by her family and their other pet, Peggy the Jack Russell.

She said: "It’s been absolutely devastating. I’ve never known anything like this. We do not know if she is alive or if someone has got her.

"It’s literally been heartbreaking. It’s taken over all of our lives.”

Rosie is believed to be in survival mode and anyone who sees her shouldn’t try and call or grab her as she’ll be frightened.