Community-operated Star & Garter pub set to re-open at the heart of Northamptonshire village

After more than a year of silence, a lynchpin of Chelveston village life will once again be filled with conversation, laughter and community spirit as The Star & Garter public house is set to re-open.

Thanks to a passionate group of five local residents who refused to let the pub disappear, operation of hostelry has been taken on by five friends, with the ambition of revitalising the building central to the Chelveston community.

Now operated by friends Jo Smeeton, Paul Neale, Steve Green, Shannon Cuthbert and Alan Fabian, the co-owners will each be bringing their own set of professional skills and experience from their differing careers to create something truly unique.

Jo, a Star and Garter regular, said: “We didn’t just buy a pub, we brought back a vital piece of our village. This has always been more than a place to grab a drink, it is where memories are made.

Back in business - The Star & Garter in Chelveston has been taken on by Jo Smeeton, Paul Neale, Steve Green, Shannon Cuthbert and Alan Fabian /Wells & Co

“In August last year the last pint was pulled. We had our friends in the village but life wasn’t the same. Then we said what about opening it – and it grew from there.”

The new consortium have fully refurbished the stone building.

As part of the project, the pub’s interior has been lovingly refreshed with new furniture and bar fittings, retaining its rustic charm while making it welcoming for a new generation of locals.

The large beer garden has also had a makeover, with new benches and a pergola installed so that customers can continue to enjoy the outdoor space no matter what the British weather throws up.

Jo Smeeton behind the bar of the Star & Garter in Chelveston/ Wells & Co

The Star & Garter will now serve as a hub for village life, with plans for weekly community events, seasonal festivals and an exciting new food offering launching soon.

Jo said: “It’s got the love back. It’s been refurbished – we all got stuck in. There’s new carpets, new soft furnishings. There’s some of the old things. We’ve used the lettering from the old sign and put them in the garden. The whole place looks stunning, it feels warm and welcoming.

"We wanted to change the dynamic. It’s not just a ‘blokes’ pub. We want to encourage families to come in.”

The team have held a pre-launch to show the new facility off to friends and family.

The Star & Garter in Chelveston/The Star & Garter

A grand re-opening party will take place on Saturday (June 14) from midday onwards with live music, a BBQ, bouncy castle and entertainment throughout the day for all the family.

Steve said: “We want this to be a place for everyone. This is your pub - re-opened, restored and ready for the future.”

While the pub is operated independently by the co-owners at The Star & Garter, they are supported by Wells & Co based in Bedford.

Jo added: “It’s been brilliant to see people’s faces and their reactions as they walk in. We want people to visit and say ‘the beer was good, the food was excellent and the atmosphere was warm and welcoming.”

For more details about The Star & Garter, visit the pub website: www.thestarandgarterpub.co.uk.