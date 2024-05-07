Community members and councillors show up for ‘May the Fourth Bin With You’ litter pick in Rushden’s High Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not so long ago in a galaxy very close by, people from all walks of life spent time cleaning up Rushden High Street at the ‘May the Fourth Bin With You’ litter pick.

Taking place on the date widely celebrated as Star Wars day, May 4, the litter pick was attended by concerned locals, children and councillors.

A town council spokesman said: “On Saturday, May 4, local councillors and community members came together to clean up the High Street.

The litter pick is part of the town council's wider 'Don't Rubbish Rushden' campaign

“The sun was shining as they collected a significant amount of litter enhancing the appearance of the High Street and surrounding streets.

“A big thank you to everyone who participated in the initiative to make Rushden a cleaner and tidier place to live. More litter picks are expected and details will be provided, when available.”