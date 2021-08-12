Community effort transforms Higham Ferrers Duchy Barn Garden

A once-muddy mess in Higham Ferrers transformed into a spectacular garden has been hailed a 'haven' and 'miraculous'.

Higham Ferrers mayor Tina Reavey and vicar of St Mary's Church the Rev Michelle Dalliston heaped on praise on the renovated Duchy Barn Garden.

Volunteers have spent a total of 798 hours working on the project to spruce up the garden located alongside the 15th century Chichele College.

The Duchy Garden is officially opened

Co-ordinated by Higham Ferrers Business & Tourism, and supported by grants from many sources, the once neglected area is now blooming.

Former town Higham Ferrers town mayor Chris O'Rourke said: "Without all these volunteers, and donations this wouldn't have been possible.

"I donated from my community fund and so many many volunteers put so many hours to turn it in to such a beautiful place for the town."

The brainchild of Carol Fitzgerald - who project manages Chichele College - the garden was dreamt up after she saw the potential of the site.

Brenda Lofthouse who spent more than 41 hours scraping ivy off six high walls spotted another piece she had to get rid of at the opening event.

Work began after volunteers got fed up of wading through a slick of mud that had been dumped on path to the four barns at the site used by local community organisations, including Higham Ferrers Business & Tourism.

Expert garden designer Jill Stewart helped draw up the plans, which evolved over time as excavations revealed various interesting finds and funding came secured.

As well as creating a hard and clean pathway, volunteers worked tirelessly to a community garden has been transformed funded by grants.

A wheelchair friendly vegetable bed, a pathway and special seating has been installed around a donated apple tree.

The launch of the Duchy Barn Garden in Higham Ferrers l-r Carol Fitzgerald, Pat Barber, Angelika Meachen, archaeological advisor Steve Morris, Mary Garratt, Olwen Mayes and Brenda Lofthouse.

Supporting the venture were funds and grants from the Duchy of Lancaster’s Covid Benevolent Fund, Nenescape, the Mayor’s Charity, Higham Charter Book Profits Fund, individual donors, as well as the Co-op, whose staff dug and planted out the vegetable and flower beds.

She said: “This has been a wonderful community effort. It’s spectacular. The garden is going to give us a sense of wellbeing for many years to come.”

The Rev Michelle Dalliston told more than 100 guests at the garden's official opening that the transformation had been 'miraculous'.

The garden

The volunteer-run Gateway Club, a social and leisure charity for adults with learning disabilities, plans to hold weekly meetings at the Duchy Barn Gardens. Using a Lottery grant to combat loneliness during Covid, seating, tables, a birdbath and an arch have been bought.

Members of the Higham Ferrers Archaeological and Research Society (HiFARS) including Olwen Mayes, Pat Barber, Angelika Meachen and Mary Garratt, spent hundreds of hours excavating, scraping away tons of soil to reveal hidden cobblestones.

Archaeologist Steve Morris, a member of HiFARS, advised on the project, while professional landscape gardener Shane Hill was the appointed contractor.

Carol Fitzgerald added: "It's impossible to name everyone who has helped, but thanks you for your time, money, gifts and skills."

After the official launch of the garden a fundraising summer music festival entertained the crowd, the first Higham Ferrers Tourism Committee-hosted event this year since the start of lockdown.