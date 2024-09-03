Community collaboration project in Corby’s Kingswood celebrates success of SEND Summer Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kingswood Urban Development Project’s recent SEND Summer Programme has concluded with remarkable success, leaving participants with unforgettable memories and a sense of accomplishment.

Kingswood Urban Development Project is a community collaboration between four key partner organisations in the area: Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre, Northamptonshire Sport, North Northants Council and KHL Big Local.

Their SEND Summer Programme for this year was meticulously designed to offer a wide range of activities, ensuring that children in Corby with special educational needs and disabilities had the opportunity to engage in activities specifically designed for them.

One of the highlights of the programme was the Interg8 archery sessions. Archery can be suited to autistic children and adults as it has structure, routine, and repetition, something those on the autism spectrum may excel at.

Illicit Skate provided an exciting platform for skateboarding enthusiasts. The sessions were tailored to cater to different skill levels, allowing participants to learn new tricks and enhance their abilities in a safe and supportive environment.

Music played a significant role in the programme, with Music with Lisa being a standout activity. Lisa’s sessions offered a creative outlet for participants to express themselves through music. Whether it was singing, playing instruments, or simply enjoying the rhythm, the music sessions were a source of joy and creativity.

The Corby Dodge Ball Club also brought high-energy fun to the programme. Dodgeball games were not only a great way to stay active but also fostered teamwork and sportsmanship.

Multi-sport sessions, hosted in collaboration with Clair’s BCPT Fitness featured a variety of sports such as football, basketball, and badminton and were met with enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from both children and parents.

An inflatable session added an element of fun and laughter to the programme. Participants navigated through various inflatable obstacles, enjoying the physical challenge and the sheer joy of bouncing around.

Creative expression was further encouraged through craft sessions delivered by the Kingswood Urban Development Project. These sessions allowed participants to explore their artistic talents and create unique pieces of art.

The programme was designed to be inclusive and accessible, ensuring that all participants, regardless of their abilities, could enjoy and benefit from the activities. The positive feedback from participants and their families highlights the programme’s impact.

Robert Lovegrove, youth sport coordinator of the Kingswood Urban Development Project, said: “We are thrilled with the positive feedback from participants and their families, the feedback from those attending shows there is a need for more inclusive activities in the local area.

“Our goal was to provide a fun, inclusive, and enriching experience, and we are proud to have achieved that. We will keep doing our very best to provide these opportunities for our local community, which will include working with them to discover new ideas”.

A total number of 68 participants attended an activity and the SEND Summer Programme which parents believe has been, inclusive, and enriching for all participants.

Parent, Tracy Brown said: “KUD have been absolutely amazing throughout the summer holidays offering a variety of activities for SEN children.

“My son Elliot has been able to take part in archery, music sessions, craft sessions and multi sports. This is the first summer holidays where I have been able to take both my children along to an activity for them both to fully engage and enjoy.

“What KUD has done this summer has been a life saver for me as a parent. Not only being able to participate in a variety of activities but the best part has been they have been free to take part.

“The care and consideration that has gone into all of these activities has been incredible. Even as far as the other children being offered snacks and Elliot got his own little gift too, these small things mean the world to us as a family.”

Tracy’s son, Elliot said: “I love playing football. Music has been my favourite part. I liked playing bat and ball [badminton] and I enjoyed learning how to play. I liked dodgeball and getting messy with crafts”.

Lynn Johnston, facilities manager at the Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre, said: “Kingswood has completed its first ever SEND summer activity programme, and it was a great success.

“I would like to thank our funders North Northants Council, Shared prosperity levelling up fund, KHL Big Local and the Members empowerment fund. Without this funding, we would not be able to deliver successful programmes like the SEND programme for free.

“We will work tirelessly to be able to bring the community of Kingswood and surrounding areas more activities in the future”.

The SEND Summer Programme hopes to continue its mission of providing exceptional activities and opportunities for all in future events. The success of this year’s programme sets a high standard for the future, promising even more engaging and inclusive activities for participants.

For more information, or any future ideas for our SEND activities please contact: Robert Lovegrove at [email protected] or visit the Kingswood Urban Development Project Facebook page.