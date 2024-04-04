Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants Police is leading a clean-up event tomorrow (April 5) to bring together residents of the Hemmingwell estate for a day of revitalisation and community spirit.

From 9am to 5pm starting at the Community and Skills Centre in Nest Farm Crescent, the Hemmingwell Community Clean-Up will focus on improving the streets and green spaces within the estate, creating ‘a cleaner, safer, and more welcoming environment for all who live and visit the area.’

PC Danny Tyers, who organised the event, said: “We believe that by coming together as a community, we can create a cleaner and more vibrant environment for everyone to enjoy.

The community clean-up will begin at 9am at the Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre

"Similar events have led to a reduction in anti-social behaviour in communities and an increase in pride for the residents, and I’m hoping with partnership working this will act as a springboard for other community projects on the Hemmingwell.”

Participants should meet at the Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre to receive instructions and supplies for the clean-up.

All necessary equipment and lunch will be provided.

The aim is to pick up litter, clear debris and ‘beautify’ public spaces.

Children who participate will receive an Easter egg.

Cllr Graham Lawman, Wellingborough Town Council leader, said: “This clean- up event is an opportunity for us all to demonstrate our collective pride in Hemmingwell and make a tangible difference in our neighbourhood.

"Working in partnership with other organisations and the members of the community, we can ensure that the estate is somewhere to enjoy living with it’s spirit and neighbourliness.