Community centre in Corby to host annual fun day next month
Oakley Fest will be held on Saturday, July 20, at Oakley Vale Community Centre from 10am to 4pm.
On the day there will be a wide variety of things to see and do, including The Scouts, inflatables, Buddy’s Fun Dog Show, a defibrillator demonstration from Stacey Price, archery, a tombola, morris dancers, cheerleaders, glitter art, Go-Ukes Ukulele, face painting, Rangers music group and more.
There will be a number of stalls to browse, 24 inside the venue and at least 20 outside, selling all kinds of different crafts and trinkets.
As well on the day there will also be many food and drink options to purchase including a barbecue.
Corby Radio will be in attendance as well as the mayor of Corby Cllr Ross Armour.
Corby Town Council has provided £800 towards the event from grant funding.
Last year, the centre was on a journey to raise funds for a defibrillator unit as well as a bleed kit and actually managed to raise enough money to place two new defibrillators on the estate.
Peter Moden, chairman of Oakley Vale Community Association, said: “This will be the third one that I’ve managed now and I just love it.
“It’s lovely to see the community and see them together enjoying themselves, it’s just the most heartwarming thing of all.”
