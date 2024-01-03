The warm space is open from 11am to 1pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephenson Way Community Centre in Corby is offering residents a warm safe space throughout this winter.

The warm space is open from 11am to 1pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout January and February and potentially March too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s part of North Northamptonshire Council’s Warm Spaces Scheme.

The 'Recyclary' library at Stephenson Way Community Centre's Warm Space (Picture credit - Mark Harrison/Contributed)

At the Stephenson Way space, people can go along to have a cuppa and a chat and escape the cold.

There’s also what’s been dubbed the ‘Recyclary’, which is a collection of books which have been stored nicely into a library.

Books will be available to read with a small deposit of 20p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea came from the community centre’s caretaker, Mark Harrison, who found the books in the upstairs of the community centre.

The 'Recyclary' library at Stephenson Way Community Centre's Warm Space (Picture credit - Mark Harrison/Contributed)

Leon Grey, chairman of Stephenson Way Community Centre, said: “I would like to thank Cllr Alison Dalziel and the Beanfield Community Centre Committee for their support on setting this up, it’s great to work with other centres.

“Stephenson Way Community Centre is a big part of the community and please come along and join us and while here get some books out of the recyclable library.”

Cllr Mark Pengelly, councillor for the Lloyds ward, said: “This is a great initiative and well done to all the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is open to all to come along and meet others over a cup of tea or coffee and get out of the house for a few hours.