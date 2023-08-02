Oakley Vale Community Centre in Corby celebrated its 10th anniversary with a fun day at the weekend.

The event was held at Oakley Vale Community Centre on Saturday, July 29, from 11am till 4pm.

A big part of the anniversary celebration was the unveiling of a new defibrillator and bleed kit.

Recently, the centre has been on a journey to raise funds for these life-saving pieces of kit and they managed to secure funding for two defibrillators.

One of the defibrillators was unveiled on the day by mayor, Leanne Buckingham, who has been a source of inspiration and a keen driver of the project, the other unit will be donated to the Oakley Vale community to be sited where it is most useful.

On the day there was a wide variety of things to see and do for all the family. Some of these included archery, morris dancing, a dog show, a magician, music, craft tables and more.

There were also many food and drink options, including a special 10th anniversary cake, baked by one supporter of Oakley vale Community Centre, Kaisie Flanagan.

Judy Caine, who is now secretary of Oakley Vale Community Centre, has been involved with it from the very beginning. She said: “The idea was always to make this place a hub, a real centre of a community. It’s taking time but 10 years on, it’s really starting to be that.

“I’m just really proud of this place and the current board of trustees we have and the current centre users, they’re just a joy to be with.”

Peter Moden, who is chairman of Oakley Vale Community Centre, said: “It’s good to get the community in and involved in all the activities that we do.

“It’s [Oakley Vale Community Centre] just so important for the community because if you get that community involvement then you reduce the isolation that goes on in individuals’ lives now.