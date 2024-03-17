Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An association in Corby is encouraging people to take an interest in their community by coming along to their meetings.

Oakley Vale Community Association (OCVA) is a volunteer-based organisation striving to make Oakley Vale a community that people are proud to be a part of, and to give them a voice with which to raise concerns.

At meetings they discuss all issues that may affect residents living in the community, including parking, traffic violations, shoplifting and more.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 20

The OVCA exists to be the voice of their community and without the participation of residents they have nothing to say.

Peter Moden, chair of OVCA, said: “That’s really what it’s about, to get some community involvement. Everyone has their own issues and gripes and it’s a good place to air those really.

"The stronger we are as an organisation, the more you can get done.

"We’ve got some very good links with the police service, we’ve got very good links with the local councillors. They turn up a majority of the time and they’re quite happy to tell people what’s going on.

"If people can attend, they can see what’s going on, feel comfortable about some of the matters they’re getting resolved and perhaps even help in other matters that need to be resolved.”

The association meets every third Wednesday of every other month at Oakley Vale Community Centre. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 20.