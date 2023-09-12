Watch more videos on Shots!

Arts programme Made With Many is planning a trip to Derby Feste for residents of the old borough boundary of Wellingborough on September 23 to help inspire new ideas for community projects.

When the organisation was getting its start in Corby, trips for local residents were commonplace and now that idea has been renewed in Wellingborough.

At Derby Feste, attendees can experience the events happening in the city centre, including a spectacular outdoor circus and dance, dazzling acrobatics and the return of its iconic procession.

Tom Briggs, producer at Made With Many, said: “We’re looking to inspire local people and get them involved in influencing what future events they’d like to see and helping us shape how they will happen.

"We’d love you to come on a creative journey with us, starting with Derby Feste!”

Derby Feste has been a city staple since 2007, and Made With Many will be hoping that the event will provoke residents of Wellingborough to conjure creative ideas that can be used in their own town.

The free coach will depart from Jackson’s Lane car park in Wellingborough at midday on Saturday, September 23, and arrive home later that evening, allowing festival-goers a chance to take part in the show’s finale.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

For those who are unable to attend, Made With Many is also asking locals in Wellingborough to fill in a creative communities survey as it looks for new ideas for the local area. Anyone who completes it before September 30 will be entered into a prize draw to win one of three £20 Love2Shop vouchers.

The organisation is planning more trips for the Wellingborough community in Spring 2024, which will be announced ‘in the coming months.’