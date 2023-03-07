News you can trust since 1897
Commonwealth gold medallist Steve Frew visits Corby primary school

Steve visited the school to inspire the children and build their confidence in physical fitness

By Callum Faulds
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:50pm

Children from Oakley Vale Primary School in Corby had a fantastic opportunity to work with GB gymnast, Steve Frew recently.

Steve visited the school, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust, to inspire the children and build their confidence in physical fitness.

The whole school took part in a circuits session, run by Steve and had a fantastic time hearing him talk about his sporting achievements and motivation.

Oakley Vale Primary Students taking part in a circuits session
Steve’s career spans 23 years, where he has represented Great Britain at two World Championships and Scotland at five Commonwealth Games.

He took gold in the men's rings at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, England at the age of 28, winning Scotland’s first-ever gymnastics Commonwealth Games gold medal.

He competed in his fifth Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006, where he qualified for the men's rings final.

Sharing his motto with the children ‘be all you can be,’ the athlete talked about the importance of embracing one’s full potential and how making small changes to activity levels can have a big impact on academic results and mental health.

Oakley Vale Primary Students taking part in a circuits session
The children raised money as part of the event, which will go towards buying new playground equipment so that, inspired by Steve’s words, they can remain active.

Sarah Sanders, associate principal of Oakley Vale Primary School, said: “I’m extremely proud of the enthusiasm shown by the children during Steve’s visit. He has really energised everyone at Oakley Vale Primary School.”

Steve Frew
