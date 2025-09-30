Committee formed to carry out 'essential repairs and refurbishment' to Swanspool Gardens and Pavilion as future of asset remains undecided

Wellingborough Town Council recently agreed that a committee will oversee and conduct essential repairs and refurbishment of Swanspool Gardens and Pavilion to modernise the space.

The pavilion itself requires urgent repairs and modernisation, and the council believes its decision to form a committee reflects its ‘commitment to responsible financial stewardship, while addressing the genuine concerns raised by residents.’

Wellingborough mayor Raj Mishra said: “This is a testament to our council’s ability to listen, adapt, and find solutions even in challenging circumstances.

"By establishing this committee, we’re not just preserving bricks and mortar – we’re protecting the heart of our community. The council is confident that we will secure the resources needed to restore this beloved pavilion.”

Swanspool Gardens and Pavilion, Wellingborough

The gardens and pavilion, which were transferred to Wellingborough Town Council in May, are set to benefit from an injection of £836,000 in government funding from the Community Ownership Fund (COF).

The town council insists that, despite multiple attempts to clarify the funding position with government officials regarding the utilisation of previously awarded funding for the modified project scope, it is still awaiting a definitive response.

Plans for an adventure golf course on one of the bowling greens in the gardens were thrown out by the council in June, which has cast uncertainty over the future of the site, and its use moving forward.

Town councillor Paul Bell added: “We remain committed to preserving this important community asset, but we must be realistic about the funding challenges we face.

"The formation of this committee demonstrates our determination to find creative solutions and explore all available avenues to ensure the pavilion and gardens continue to serve our community for generations to come.”