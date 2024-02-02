Coming to Kettering next week - the big orange Lok’nStore storage facility you can't miss
and live on Freeview channel 276
The distinctive orange building seen being constructed by the side of Pytchley Road in Kettering is set to open to customers next week.
Lok’nStore Self Storage opens on Friday, February 9, offering seven-day-a-week access to 600 spaces of different sizes.
The Kettering branch will be the 44th facility built by the company and centre manager Paul Marchant can’t wait to welcome clients.
He said: “We are looking forward to greeting all our new customers with the same friendly smile and professional service that Lok’nStore has become well known for across the region.
"For a period after opening, we are promoting a fantastic opening offer for free storage which has already received a lot of interest as you can imagine.”
Lok’nStore is currently rapidly expanding across the region to keep up with ‘increasing customer demand’ for ‘purpose-built’ self storage centres.
Employing five full-time staff, the store will be open seven days a week, Monday to Friday 8.30am to 6pm and until 8pm on a Thursday, Saturday 9am until 4pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.
The store has nearly 600 units in all different sizes. Lok’nStore offers storage to household and business customers on a weekly basis.
Storage facilities are often used by people who need space due to house moves or businesses needing space for stock.
Customers will be able to select storage rooms of different sizes from one box through to mini warehousing within their secure building.
A company spokesman said: “From 6ft Star Wars models to full-size replica Daleks roaming the corridors and swan pedalos that have crossed the English Channel, Lok’nStore has stored it all for customers.
"Its distinctive designed buildings and accessible location at the crossroads of Pytchley Lane and Pytchley Road give Lok’nStore’s customers the best storage experience in town.”
Group manging director, Neil Newman, said: “This fantastic new centre demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with attractive facilities whilst pushing the boundaries of self storage facility design.
"We look forward to welcoming customers with their possessions and making every one of them feel safe and secure in the knowledge that Lok’nStore looks after millions of pounds worth of customers items every day.”