Comedy stars raise over £3,000 to support bereaved families at KGH in memory of 'always loved' Bea

Comedy stars have raised over £3,000 to support bereaved families at KGH in memory of Beatrix Rose Smith who would have celebrated her fifth birthday this year.

Beatrix, known as Bea, was stillborn at Kettering General Hospital (KGH) on June 29, 2020.

Ross Smith, Bea’s uncle, wanted to create something positive and meaningful to mark what would have been her fifth birthday.

He chose Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Twinkling Stars Appeal that is raising funds to create a dedicated bereavement suite at KGH.

Nish Kumar with inset - Harriet Kemsley and Andrew Bird - at the charity night for the Twinkling Stars Appeal in memory of Bea Smith/ Northamptonshire Health Charity

Ross said: “I’ve seen first-hand the awful impact baby loss can have on families, but I’ve also seen how crucial charities like Northamptonshire Health Charity are in letting families know they’re not alone. I was honoured to support this cause.

“It was important to me to raise awareness of baby loss and support the bereavement suite appeal, but above all, to let my niece know that she is never forgotten and always loved.”

The fantastic line-up of comedians included Nish Kumar, Andrew Bird, Harriet Kemsley and Daniel Kitson at the iconic Bedford pub in Balham.

Family, friends, and supporters came together to celebrate Bea’s memory through laughter, love and community spirit.

The dedicated bereavement suite is a specially designed to give families who experience the loss of a baby a private, peaceful environment to grieve and spend precious time together – away from the main labour ward.

Bea’s mum Christina said : “When Bea was born sleeping, we were in the same area as other families having their babies. We could hear newborns crying next door. We had to use the same spaces as everyone else while going through the worst moments of our lives. It was deeply traumatic.

“A separate space would have made such a difference to us to have privacy, dignity and some comfort in such devastating circumstances.

“That’s why we want to make this happen for other families.”

A spokesman for the Twinkling Stars Appeal said: “The charity would like to thank Ross for organising the event in Bea’s memory, and everyone who performed, attended, or donated on the night.

"Special thanks go to the Bedford pub and the incredibly generous comedians who gave their time to support the cause.”

To find out more about the Twinkling Stars Appeal, visit www.nhcharity.co.uk/twinkling or to donate in memory of Bea, visit www.justgiving.com/page/beas-birthday.

For baby loss help, advice and support go to https://www.sands.org.uk/.