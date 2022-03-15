Comedy star Ed Gamble forced to postpone Northampton tour date after catching Covid-19

Comedian Ed Gamble has been forced to scrap his show at Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre this weekend after catching Covid-19.

The star revealed on Twitter on Tuesday (March 15) that the next four dates of his Electric tour — including one in Northampton on Sunday (March 20) — will be postponed until the autumn.

He added: "Guys, I’ve got the Covid (19). So sorry to say that this week’s shows in Cheltenham, Loughborough, Ipswich and Northampton are postponed until the autumn.

"You’ll be contacted about the new dates ASAP! Rest of the tour will go ahead as planned as soon as I’ve shaken it off! Thanks x"

Gamble is co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with Kettering-born funnyman James Acaster, Taskmaster champion and has his own special Blood Sugar available worldwide on Amazon Prime.

He has also been seen and heard on Mock the Week, Live At the Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, QI, Would I Lie To You and Sunday mornings on Radio X alongside Matthew Crosby.

A Royal & Derngate spokesman confirmed September 21 has been pencilled in as a potential new night for the show, adding: "We will be in touch as soon as possible about tickets and have the date confirmed.