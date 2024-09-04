Come and say hello at Animals In Need's open day this weekend
The open day is being held from midday until 4pm on Sunday (September 8) at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Come and say hello to some of the many animals in our care.
“Emma will be giving tours which will end with animal feeding.
"The fire brigade are bringing an engine along and we will have amazing stalls too.”
Stalls include a raffle, tombola, bric-a-brac, home-made cakes and lemonade, a BBQ, hook-a-duck, hair braiding, home-made preserves, plant stall, bottle tombola, guess how many sweets in the jar and guess the name of the dog.
Other stalls include Vegan Outreach, Wellingborough Eco group, Shelly bakes vegan cakes, Daily Bread and Camelot Creations.
There will also be a bouncy castle.
For more information about the charity and its work helping animals across the county, visit its website.
