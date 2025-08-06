Collision on A45 between Raunds and Thrapston closes major route

A three vehicle collision on A45 between Raunds and Thrapston has closed a major route today (Wednesday, August 6).

The crash involving several vehicles took place between the Raunds/Ringstead roundabout towards the A14 Junction 13 at Thrapston just before 7.15am.

One person has been taken to hospital but it is believed their injuries are not life threatening.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This collision happened this morning just before 7.15am on the A45 between Raunds and the A14 and involved three vehicles.

“One person has been taken to hospital but thankfully it doesn’t look like there are any life threatening injuries.”