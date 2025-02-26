Collision on A43 roundabout between Kettering and Corby

Three vehicles have collided on the A43 between Kettering and Corby close to the junction with the A6003.

Emergency services were called at about 9.10am today (Wednesday, February 26) to the Kettering to Corby stretch near to the Barford Bridge roundabout.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A43, near to the junction with the A6003, at about 9.10am today (Wednesday, February 26).

"There are no reported injuries.”

Officers have been waiting for at least one of the vehicles to be recovered. Once this is done, the road will be clear.