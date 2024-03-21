Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering’s oldest hotel has reopened its front bar area to the public as a dog-friendly coffee shop as it is brought back for guests.

Now part of the Payman Group the hotel had been used as asylum seeker accommodation – the new owners have already spent close to £1m on renovations.

With paying guests returning to the 40-bedroom hotel and occupancy at 60 to 70 per cent, the business wants people in the town to come back through the doors.

Barrie Partridge, hotel manager, serves coffees/National World

The coffee shop run by the hotel manager Barrie Partridge promises a warm welcome to ‘everybody’ – including four-legged friends – for a sit down and refreshments.

He said: “Everybody is welcome. We’re dog friendly. We’ve had a few people popping in to say it’s nice that we are back open to the community.”

Mr Partridge admits the hotel has a way to go to ‘shake its previous image’ with refurbishment plans under way and units at the front of the hotel to be rented out.

The Royal Hotel Kettering/National World

He said: “There are a couple of units that will be going on the market that would suit independent traders. We are building the business back up.”

Coffee shop customers can treat themselves to a coffee and muffin for £4, tea and cake for £3 and every dog gets a free treat – board games are available for visitors.

As well as revitalising the eye-catching architecture, the hotel’s chimneys have been swept ready for open fires, rooms re-wired and new toilets installed.