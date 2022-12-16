Coffee-drinking Geddington flasher targets woman and child
He exposed himself in Grange Road
A flasher who indecently exposed himself to a woman and a child in a street in Geddington yesterday (Thursday) is wanted by police.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the man indecently exposed himself in Grange Road.
The man was standing behind a car parked on the corner of Grange Road and Queen Street between 3.45pm and 4.15pm when he flashed at the woman and child.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man is described as Asian, about 5ft 5in with short black coloured hair and was wearing a black leather coat or body warmer and dark coloured bottoms. He appeared to be holding a coffee-type cup.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 22000732800.”