A flasher who indecently exposed himself to a woman and a child in a street in Geddington yesterday (Thursday) is wanted by police.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the man indecently exposed himself in Grange Road.

The man was standing behind a car parked on the corner of Grange Road and Queen Street between 3.45pm and 4.15pm when he flashed at the woman and child.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man is described as Asian, about 5ft 5in with short black coloured hair and was wearing a black leather coat or body warmer and dark coloured bottoms. He appeared to be holding a coffee-type cup.