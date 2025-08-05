Drugs have been seized by police officers after a stop search operation across pubs and clubs in Wellingborough, Wollaston and Irchester.

Wellingborough and East Northants neighbourhood policing teams took part in a clampdown on recreational drug use at licensed premises during the night-time economy on Friday, July 25.

With the support of specialist drug search dogs and their handlers from ICTS Security Services, the officers visited nine pubs and clubs in Wellingborough, Wollaston and Irchester.

During the operation, officers conducted a total of 14 stop searches under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, which resulted in nine individual amounts of drugs seized – two Class A (cocaine) and seven Class B (cannabis).

Wellingborough and East Northants Neighbourhood Team - Northants Police crew stop and search/Northants Police

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Nicola Nawaz, who led the operation, said: “Detecting and preventing the use and sale of illegal drugs in our communities is a key part of our work.

“It was great to speak with people during this operation to explain what we were doing and why – the general feedback we had was positive and the licensed premises we visited were pleased to see us out and about, supporting their zero-tolerance on drugs.

“Having the specialist drugs dogs and handlers from ICTS Security Services available to us was invaluable to the operation, helping with both enforcement and engagement by removing drugs off the streets and deterring others through education.

“We did get some comments from a few people who didn’t believe we should be carrying out such an operation and should be focused on other issues, but drugs have a substantial impact on the community. Whether this is the children being exploited to sell the product or the serious violence that can happen between rival gangs.”

Most of the people found in possession of cannabis were issued with an out of court disposal to complete an online drugs link course and four hours of immediate justice of unpaid work, but voluntary interviews were offered to others, including those in possession of cocaine.

Three further individual amounts of drugs – two cannabis and one cocaine – were found in premises.

One person was arrested on suspicion of the possession of a knife in a public place with investigations into the offence ongoing.

Sgt Nawaz added: “Our communities tell us that they want us to tackle drug harm in their neighbourhoods and by increasing both our visibility and visits to licensed premises, we are making it harder for those involved in the supply of drugs to target our towns and villages.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can call 101, go online to https://orlo.uk/EGUlE or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.