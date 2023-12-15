Co-op customers in Corby, Kettering and Rothwell areas could win £500 in run up to Christmas
Central Co-op store customers in and around Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Northampton could win £500 – which would be an early Christmas present.
Shoppers in 37 stores across the area could be in line for a festive surprize with five jackpots available to members.
Running until Wednesday, December 20, members will automatically be entered into the ‘Scan to Win’ competition when they scan their membership card.
A spokesman for Central Co-op said: “In the spirit of giving back, Central Co-op is offering members the chance to win one of five £500 prizes every time they shop in store.
"Members will automatically be entered into the ‘Scan to Win’ competition when they scan their membership card at check out. The five lucky winners will receive £500 loaded onto their Central Co-op membership card.”
Central Co-op, is one of the largest independent retail co-operative societies in the UK and has 440 stores nationwide.