Co-op customers in Corby, Kettering and Rothwell areas could win £500 in run up to Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Central Co-op store customers in and around Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Northampton could win £500 – which would be an early Christmas present.

Shoppers in 37 stores across the area could be in line for a festive surprize with five jackpots available to members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running until Wednesday, December 20, members will automatically be entered into the ‘Scan to Win’ competition when they scan their membership card.

You could win £500/ Central Co-op

A spokesman for Central Co-op said: “In the spirit of giving back, Central Co-op is offering members the chance to win one of five £500 prizes every time they shop in store.

"Members will automatically be entered into the ‘Scan to Win’ competition when they scan their membership card at check out. The five lucky winners will receive £500 loaded onto their Central Co-op membership card.”