Closure order imposed at Rushden nuisance flat after reports of blood splatters, unpleasant smells, noise and violence

Police file picture

A Rushden property which was the source of anti-social and drug-related behaviour has been issued with a three-month closure order following an application by Northamptonshire Police.

Residents living near 7 Devon Walk in Rushden had been subjected to violent-sounding arguments, had found blood spattered in communal areas, had doors damaged and suffered from unpleasant smells associated with illegal drug use.

Issues linked to the Longhurst Group housing association-managed property had been raised by neighbours who were asked to log incidents – revealing repeat episodes of suspected drug dealing and noisy and violent behaviour. Police raids followed.

The order imposed on the flat

East Northants NPT Sergeant Leigh Goodwin said: “The issues associated with this property were causing real alarm and distress to those in the local area – they had to listen to violent-sounding arguments, found blood spattered in communal areas, damage to doors, and suffered from unpleasant smells associated with illegal drug use.

“The closure order has brought much sought-after relief and peace of mind, and I am very glad we were able to work with the housing group and those affected to resolve the situation.

“No-one should have to feel frightened in their own home. If you’re affected by anti-social behaviour relating to potential criminal activity, please report it to us. We can use your information to build the necessary evidence required to take action to help you and improve everyone’s quality of life.”

Working in partnership with Longhurst Group housing association, NPT officers built a case and applied to Northampton Magistrates’ Court for a closure order, which was granted on May 17.

This enabled the complete closure of the address for three months from May 18, with the tenant going on to voluntarily surrender their tenancy.

Craig Taylor, Longhurst Group's director of housing services, added: "We take anti-social behaviour very seriously and we’re committed to working closely with our partner agencies – including the police – to take appropriate action against perpetrators.

“We’ll always support our customers and improve the communities in which they live, and this case was a great example of our partnership approach to dealing with issues such as anti-social behaviour.

