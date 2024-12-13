Closure of Rushden play park 'best decision' as family-owned business to call it quits later this month

Inflatapark, a child-friendly play area in Rushden, will close its doors on December 22 after turning down the option to renew the lease on its Brindley Close premises.

The family-run business was the brainchild of Kelly and Adam Cousins, who set out to create a kid-friendly play area that was also affordable and easy for parents to oversee when Inflatapark opened in 2022.

Now, the pair are closing its doors in a move they believe is best for the family.

A post on the company’s Facebook page explained the decision to draw the business to a close.

It reads: “We have thoroughly enjoyed growing Inflatapark over the last couple of years and in 2025 we were due to make the decision to commit to another three years in the unit or to leave.

"With much thought and consideration we decided that we would be leaving when our time came in 2025 however, we were then given the opportunity to leave earlier than this due to an interested party wanting to take over the unit. With this in mind we have accepted the offer to vacate the venue at Christmas.

“All our blood, sweat and tears have been put into Inflatapark with our two daughters along the way.

"We aren't a big company with lots of staff or financial backing, and we feel this is the best decision at this moment in time for the business but most importantly for us as a family.”

The pair opened Elevens Bakery in Rushden High Street earlier this year, a decision made after people praised the food options at Inflatapark.

Before the business closes on December 22, it has lowered the entry cost for children to £7 for its last weekends on December 14, 15, 21 and 22.

The owners have been contacted for comment.