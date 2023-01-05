Closure of Doddington Road Cemetery in Wellingborough for re-surfacing work

Wellingborough’s Doddington Road Cemetery will be closed for resurfacing work.

The cemetery will be closed on Wednesday, January 11 for resurfacing work, with the gates closed for most of the day.

A tweet from North Northants Council (NNC) says: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Doddington Road Cemetery in Wellingborough

A council spokesman said the work is ‘much needed’ due to potholes in the existing surface which are potentially a safety risk and could damage vehicles.