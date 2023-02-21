Closing down signs go up at Rushden Lakes' Paperchase store
It comes after administrators were recently brought in
Closing down signs have gone up in the windows of a stationery store at Rushden Lakes.
Administrators were recently brought in for the high street stationery retailer Paperchase, which currently operates around 100 stores across the country.
Speaking at the time, they said stores including the Rushden Lakes branch would remain open for now.
However, closing down signs have now gone up in the windows of Paperchase at the popular retail and leisure complex.
And it is being reported this afternoon (Tuesday) that Paperchase is set to close all of its branches, resulting in hundreds of redundancies.
The Northants Telegraph has asked both the administrators and Rushden Lakes for a comment on the local store closing, but has yet to receive a response.
The Paperchase website says that it’s no longer trading online and while you can still shop in stores with new stock arriving in stores weekly, ‘when it's gone, it's gone.’