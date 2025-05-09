Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to a fire believed to have been started by a tumble dryer in Earls Barton.

Crews from Wellingborough and Rushden were called to a house fire in Earls Barton, and when they arrived they found the tumble dryer on fire, and the property full of smoke.

But a closed utility room door helped stop the fire spreading.

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to put out the fire and removed the effected tumble dryer from the house.

Firefighters were called to the property yesterday just after midday

"The utility room was significantly damaged, but the homeowner had kept the door closed, which meant the fire was confined to the room and prevented its spread to the rest of the house.

“This incident highlights how important it is to keep your doors closed in your house, particularly in rooms where there are appliances.”

Firefighters believe the fire started due to a faulty appliance, however fire services are advising people to take adequate precautions when using the tumble dryer.

Advice includes not putting rags or materials into the tumble dryer if they have been used to soak up flammable liquids, removing the lint (fluff) from the filter after every load, making sure to not cover any vents, and ensuring the vent pipe is free of kinks and is not being crushed in any way.