'Clear evidence' that a third of homes in new garden village near Corby should be affordable

Tresham Garden Village will be located on the former Deenethorpe Airfield. Image: Deene Estates.

A new report shows that there is public demand that nearly a third of homes being built on a former WWII airfield near Corby should be affordable.

There is also demonstrable evidence the same number of homes should be classed as accessible for disabled people.

The Tresham Garden Village project is a proposal for a new estate of 1,500 homes on Deenethorpe Airfield, north east of Corby. The land is owned by the Deene Estate and its development has been supported by funding from Government quango Homes England.

It has been in the planning stages for five years although no formal planning application has been submitted.

The website promises a 'diverse community' including affordable housing, 'outstanding' green space including 100,000 new trees and a 'fantastic array' of recreational facilities. It will also include a nursery, primary school and the possibility of a secondary school with boarding places.

Plans also show a BMX track, garden centre, live-work units, a hotel, a cafe, lakes, orchards, allotments and a cricket pitch.

It is envisaged that Deene Estate will continue to be the landowner and will be responsible for its 'long term stewardship'.

In December last year, the former East Northants District Council commissioned a study by Opinion Research Services (ORS) to enable it to make decisions on what type of housing was needed on the new estate. The study was funded by Homes England.

The results of that survey are due to be presented verbally to members of North Northamptonshire Council's Executive Advisory Panel for Planning Policy which meets next Thursday (October 21). The full survey has not been made publicly available although ORS say they sent 4,000 surveys to random homes across East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Corby and held in-depth stakeholder interviews with organisations including ward and parish councillors, registered housing providers and representatives of the landowners and promoters.

The report to members states: "There is clear evidence to justify an affordable housing target of 30 per cent for both general needs and older persons' housing, although the mix of rent and low-cost home ownership may vary between the two types of housing.

"It is less clear how affordable self and custom housebuilding can be achieved, although this possibility should also be explored.

"There is also clear potential demand for 30 per cent of units to be built as accessible housing (to M4(2) and M4(3) standards).

"That it is possible to achieve an exemplar development that is sustainable in all senses of the word (environmentally, economically, socially) and there is social capital to be gained through a wide mix of provision with community facilities and even employment opportunities that would provide a model for elsewhere."