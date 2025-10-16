Classmates reunite to mark 50 years since Rushden schoolgirl, 11, was killed by her dad

February 10, 1974 will be forever etched into the memory of the class of 1974 at Newton Road Junior School in Rushden.

This was the day that their classmate Anne Perrin, aged just 11, and her mother Margaret were killed by George Edward Joseph Perrin or Eddie as he was known.

He killed his wife and daughter in the family home in Newton Road.

George was the school meal delivery driver and caretaker at Newton Road Junior School - the same school that his daughter attended.

The friends recently met up at Kettering Crematorium more than 50 years on since the death of classmate Anne Perrin, aged just 11

Anne and Margaret were discovered the following morning on February 11 by a retired school worker and Perrin was subsequently charged with manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and sent to Broadmoor Special Hospital.

While the tragedy may be more than 50 years ago, Anne’s memory still lives on with the classmates who were left numb, shocked and in tears when they were told of her death at the hands of her own father.

William Sharman told the Northants Telegraph: “We at Newton Road school were called to the school hall the following day and informed by our headmaster Mr Dyment and the police of our classmate Anne’s death.

"Our collective memories are of numbness, shock and tears in both children and teachers alike.

Some of the Evening Telegraph reports following the tragic deaths of Margaret and Anne Perrin in Rushden

"We were told to go straight home after school and not speak to the waiting press outside the school.

"This tragic tale may have long since disappeared from public consciousness in the majority of Rushden folk but for us, the class of ‘74, Anne Perrin’s memory has held us together in a bond we can never break.

"We meet up occasionally to reminisce about schooldays and the conversation soon turns to Anne and the tragedy that affected us and the town.

"This year marked over 50 years since our classmate was cruelly taken and we decided to mark her memory with a laying of flowers at Kettering Crematorium attended by classmates from near and far.

Flowers recently left at Kettering Crematorium in memory of Anne Perrin, 11, and her mother Margaret

"There was never a plaque or memorial to Anne and her mother Margaret but that will be remedied very soon.”

‘Mother, daughter found dead’

That was the headline on the front of the Evening Telegraph on Monday, February 11, 1974.

The report said the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter were found in a Rushden house that morning.

The Evening Telegraph reporting the deaths of Margaret and Anne Perrin in February 1974

They were identified as Mrs Margaret Rose Perrin and daughter Anne.

George Edward Perrin, 44, was also found in the house in Newton Road, Rushden, and was taken to Kettering Hospital with injuries.

Detective Superintendent Norman Roy said the bodies were found in separate upstairs rooms and that no weapons were involved in the incident.

Mr Roy saiid: “We are not seeking any other persons in connection with the incident.”

Consultant pathologist Dr Peter Andrews was called to the house and left at about 1pm.

At about 12.30pm a relative of the dead woman identified the bodies.

They were found that morning at 9.55am when a colleague of Perrin, who worked as a school meal supervisor, called at the house.

Perrin was not thought to be badly hurt, according to police sources.

‘Man to face court after double death’

The next day saw the Evening Telegraph reporting on Perrin being due to face court following the double death.

The report on Tuesday , February 12, 1974, said Perrin was found injured at the bottom of the stairs by a workmate and taken to hospital.

It said the injured man would be helping police with their inquiries.

The report had further details about Anne and Margaret, saying Anne was found in bed with a cover over her and Margaret was found on the floor in another room.

Both were believed to have been strangled.

The bodies and the injured Perrin were found by 70-year-old Charles Skells.

He went to the house to investigate when Perrin failed to turn up for work as a school meals driver.

He pushed the door, found it open and saw Perrin slumped at the bottom of the stairs.

A post mortem into the deaths was held on this day and an inquest was set to open in Kettering later that week.

‘Bedside vigil continues’

The Evening Telegraph reported on Wednesday, February 13 that police were still keeping a bedside watch on 44-year-old Perrin.

The report said police were interviewing him in connection with the deaths.

Perrin was being examined by doctors and the result would determine whether he would be released from Kettering General Hospital that day.

‘Murder charge man remanded’

On Thursday, February 14, 1974, the Evening Telegraph reported that Perrin had been remanded in custody by Wellingborough Magistrates the day before.

It said he was charged with murdering Margaret and Anne Perrin on or about February 10 and he was represented by Mr D P Wicks, who made no application for bail or legal aid.

‘Perrins inquest’

The Evening Telegraph carried a report on Friday, February 15, 1974, of the opening of the inquest into the deaths of Margaret Perrin and her daughter Anne.

It said the two were found dead in their beds on Monday.

Dr Peter Andrews, consultant pathologist at Kettering General Hospital, told the inquest at Kettering that they both died from asphyxia due to the inhalation of vomit.

Evidence of identification was given by Ernest Sturgeon of Cromwell Road, Rushden – Mrs Perrin’s uncle.

East Northamptonshire coroner Michael Collcutt adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

‘Man remanded’

Further reports by the Evening Telegraph in the following weeks noted Perrin being remanded at least twice before he went on to be sentenced for his crimes.

While these newspaper cuttings reveal more about the awful tragedy that unfolded on that day in February 1974, they also mean that Anne and her mother will never be forgotten.

Her classmates continue to come together to remember her and we dedicate this story, more than 50 years on, to the memory of both Anne and her mother Margaret.