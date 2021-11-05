Classic tractor stolen from field in village near Oundle

A classic and distinctive red 1957 Massey Ferguson tractor was stolen from a field close to Ashton near Oundle.

The chain on the gate had been cut after the thief had driven across a field and into a nearby wood.

It is believed that the theft took place between 4pm on Monday, November 1, and 11.40am on Tuesday, November 2.

The missing tractor

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a classic tractor was stolen from a field outside Ashton, near Oundle in east Northamptonshire.

"The distinctive red 1957 Massey Ferguson 35 tractor, registration HJE 986, was stolen from the field off an unnamed road which runs through the village of Ashton, leading off Nene Way, between 4pm on Monday, November 1, and 11.40am on Tuesday, November 2.

"Unknown offenders cut a chain on the field’s gate and drove across a field and into woodland in order to carry out the theft.