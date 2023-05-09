National plumbing and heating merchant, City Plumbing, will open the doors to its new branch on Wellingborough’s Denington industrial estate next week.

Open to both trade and the public, the branch brings numerous new jobs to the area and features a dedicated bathroom showroom.

To celebrate the branch opening on the corner of London Road and Denington Road on Monday, May 15, a series of events and exclusive offers are planned.

City Plumbing is opening a new store in Wellingborough next week

For trade customers, a supplier trade morning on the branch’s opening day will provide an opportunity to meet the team and suppliers.

The bathroom showroom, which forms a key part of the new City Plumbing branch, enables customers to browse a broad selection of bathrooms and get support on all aspects of installation, including free 3D design and planning services.

Phil Spencer, branch manager at City Plumbing Wellingborough, said: “It’s great to be opening the doors to our Wellingborough branch.

"We’ve put together a team with more than 30 years of experience collectively, so as well as having thousands of products on hand, we can deliver

hands-on tips and advice to help customers get every job done well.

“We’ve also made The Bathroom Showroom a key feature of our new branch, providing a place where homeowners and tradespeople can be inspired and choose a bathroom that works for them.

"Here, customers can tap into the knowledge of our team to support the design and planning stages, as well as purchase everything from under one roof.

“Our series of supplier trade mornings will launch on 15th May, where we’ll have one of the leading boiler manufacturers on hand to answer questions and share advice.

"We hope to see lots of local tradespeople pop into branch for this to grab a coffee and meet the wider team.”

Located on the Denington industrial estate, the new branch and showroom is dedicated to serving local tradespeople, providing quick and reliable access to a portfolio of more than 20,000 products.

