Wellingborough’s Bassett’s Park is set to play host to Circus Ginnett, one of the UK’s oldest travelling circus families for five days.

The all-new show will begin its Wellingborough run on November 2 and conclude Sunday, November 6. The first three days will hold one hour-long show from 6.30pm whereas Saturday and Sunday will host two each, both of which in the afternoon.

Clowns, death-defying stunts, knife-throwing, and Britain’s youngest dog trainer will all feature. Logan and his trusty sidekick Lightning will be demonstrating the relationship between man and his best friend as they foil the plans of a mischievous burglar.

Circus Ginnett travels all over the UK, with its roots in the 1800s. Wellingborough is a fleeting stop on a seemingly never-ending tour, and opening night profits will go to supporting NHS Charities Together. NHS staff are welcomed free of charge.

Tickets can be bought on the door or by calling 07562 450045. More information can be found at www.circusginnett.com.