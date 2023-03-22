The clock is ticking as The Core at Corby Cube countdown to their 2023 Christmas pantomime, Cinderella.

This Christmas, The Core will play host to the most lavish and larger than life royal ball of them all, as the Corby venue teams up with award-winning Little Wolf Entertainment to present the family favourite pantomime, Cinderella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clock is ticking, as tickets went on sale today (Wednesday, March 22) ahead of the festive run from Saturday, December 16, to Sunday, December 31.

The clock is ticking, as tickets went on sale today (Wednesday, March 22) ahead of the festive run from Saturday, December 16, to Sunday, December 31

The flash sale tickets are now sold out but don’t worry if you didn’t get your tickets, The Core have got an early bird offer in which you can get £2 off per ticket up until Friday, June 30.

Early Bird tickets start from £14 for bronze shows, £17 for silver shows, and £19 for gold shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doomed to drudgery by her wicked stepmother and spiteful stepsisters, Cinderella dreams of escape and romance.

Meanwhile King Colin of Corby is making plans for a royal ball.

It’s going to take all the magic her Fairy Godmother can muster to whisk Cinders from pantry to palace by pumpkin, but with her stepsisters digging their ugly heels in, it’s not an easy ride to happy ever after.

Featuring sparkling sets, fabulous frocks, seriously silly slapstick and not one, but two outrageous dames, Cinderella promises to be an unmissable treat for the whole family to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Core is delighted to be working with Little Wolf Entertainment, who are no strangers to creating award-winning pantomimes, having won five Great British Pantomime awards to date.

Joe Flavin, director of The Core at The Corby Cube, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Little Wolf Entertainment on a hilarious family show for all ages this Christmas.

"The team at Little Wolf are masters at creating festive fun and laughter and they do it to such a high quality.

"Our team at The Core are bursting with excitement to present this magical Christmas treat to our audiences this coming December.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Little Wolf Entertainment said: “We are so excited to be partnering with The Core this Christmas and bringing the fairy godmother of all pantomimes to Corby.

"We are already hard at work to make sure this year’s panto will be a magical treat for the whole family with enough glitter to make anyone feel festive.”

Cinderella takes place at The Core at Corby Cube from December 16 to December 31.

Early Bird tickets start from £14 when booked by Friday, June 30. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 01536 470470 or by visiting The Core at Corby Cube’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charge of £1.50 per-transaction applies to telephone and website bookings of £15 and over, it does not apply in person or to Friends, groups and disabled patrons.